United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $96,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 578,435 shares of company stock worth $252,731,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

UTHR opened at $485.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $492.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

