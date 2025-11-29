UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,837,207,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,132,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $353,426,000 after buying an additional 1,084,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

