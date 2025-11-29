Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $242.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

