Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $18,972,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 70.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Upstart by 44.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 753.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Upstart from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,923,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,400. This represents a -500.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,767. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Stock Up 7.3%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 205.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

