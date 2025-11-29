Wall Street Zen Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Hold

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.68 and a beta of 2.18. Roku has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,000. This represents a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 20,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

