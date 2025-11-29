Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

WOR opened at $54.86 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. The trade was a 11.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

