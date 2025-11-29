WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,090,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 579.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 100,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 186,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

