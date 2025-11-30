12,176 Shares in Ralliant Corporation $RAL Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $735,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 38.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

