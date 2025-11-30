14,850 Shares in DXC Technology Company. $DXC Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,995,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,959,000 after buying an additional 491,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 893.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 341,200 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $125,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.2% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 282,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

