15,638 Shares in First Merchants Corporation $FRME Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Merchants by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

