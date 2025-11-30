19,421 Shares in GameStop Corp. $GME Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 1,523.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GameStop by 92.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in GameStop by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Stock Up 4.7%
Shares of GME opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of -1.00. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 10.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop
In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $179,518.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,059.60. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 over the last three months. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
