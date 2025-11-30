19,421 Shares in GameStop Corp. $GME Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 1,523.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GameStop by 92.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in GameStop by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of GME opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of -1.00. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. GameStop had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $179,518.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,059.60. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 over the last three months. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

