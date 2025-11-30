2,690 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $184,169.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,197.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $20,936,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,055,796 shares of company stock worth $4,121,978,628 in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

