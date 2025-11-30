2,690 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CoreWeave news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $184,169.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,197.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $20,936,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,055,796 shares of company stock worth $4,121,978,628 in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave
CoreWeave Stock Performance
Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
CoreWeave Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.