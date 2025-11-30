26,904 Shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 163,012 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

