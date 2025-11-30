5,161 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 794,222 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,010,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $44,877,000.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,621.32. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $77.05 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

