629 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,755,467.96. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares in the company, valued at $173,556,551.57. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,426 shares of company stock worth $94,578,694 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $926.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,123.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $960.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.