679 Shares in NewMarket Corporation $NEU Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 262,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,108,000 after buying an additional 57,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewMarket currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $763.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.50. NewMarket Corporation has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $875.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.