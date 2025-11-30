7,100 Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celestica by 17.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $343.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.