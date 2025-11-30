AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Head-To-Head Survey

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AiRWA and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiRWA 0 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpaWorld 0 0 7 1 3.13

OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given OneSpaWorld’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than AiRWA.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiRWA $12.82 million 0.02 $3.49 million ($8.00) -0.13 OneSpaWorld $895.02 million 2.33 $72.86 million $0.71 28.76

This table compares AiRWA and OneSpaWorld”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OneSpaWorld has higher revenue and earnings than AiRWA. AiRWA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AiRWA has a beta of -2.13, meaning that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of AiRWA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of AiRWA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AiRWA and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiRWA 23.04% 15.61% 11.55% OneSpaWorld 7.90% 16.38% 12.27%

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats AiRWA on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiRWA

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

