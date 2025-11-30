Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Lifted by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 233,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 56,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 309.0% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $320.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $306.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

