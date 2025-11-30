Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

