Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,535,000 after purchasing an additional 949,260 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $100,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,227,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,570,000 after buying an additional 122,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,356,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.