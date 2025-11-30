Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $70.97 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 17.1% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 2,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $492.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.26. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

