BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 9,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

BKU opened at $43.21 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

