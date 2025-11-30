Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

