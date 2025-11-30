BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

