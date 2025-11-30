Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 320 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 32,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $280.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.