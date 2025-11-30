Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVV stock opened at $686.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $674.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

