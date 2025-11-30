Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Broadcom by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Shares of AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

