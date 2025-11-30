Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $574.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

