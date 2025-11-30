Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $31,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $140.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $140.88. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

