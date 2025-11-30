Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,992 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 11.6% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after buying an additional 4,442,623 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. TD Cowen upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.