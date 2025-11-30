BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $303.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.95.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $8,426,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.16.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

