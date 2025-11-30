BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Graco were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after buying an additional 326,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $170,661,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Graco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE GGG opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The company had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.