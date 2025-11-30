BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Has $121.62 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $121,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of V stock opened at $334.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.68 and a 200 day moving average of $347.21. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

