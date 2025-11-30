BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Raises Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $37.67.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

