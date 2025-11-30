BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,881,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7,723.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,569,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,450 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,815,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after buying an additional 1,375,657 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after acquiring an additional 686,751 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $77.92 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

