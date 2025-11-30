BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Sells 140,000 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments cut its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings in Yum China were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yum China alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yum China by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,814,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,868,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,001,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 781,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,023,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,731. This represents a 17.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $395,268.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $878,397. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Down 0.3%

YUMC opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.