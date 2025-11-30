Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,603 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and a 200-day moving average of $293.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

