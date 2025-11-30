Boston Partners Invests $2.10 Million in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Allegiant Travel Company has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The firm had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

