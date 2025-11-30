Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 345,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Steelcase by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 703,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Steelcase by 260.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 630,416 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,754,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after buying an additional 389,912 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 917,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 386,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,037,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Noble Financial cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCS stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

