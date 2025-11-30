Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $91.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,290 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

