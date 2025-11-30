Channing Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

