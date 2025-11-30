Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.06 and its 200-day moving average is $568.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

