Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

