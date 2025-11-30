Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,788 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $77,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 28.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of CIEN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,029,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

