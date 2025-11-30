Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,906 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $82,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $126,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

