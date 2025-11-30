Choreo LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

