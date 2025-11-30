Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,532 Shares of nLight $LASR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 48,328.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nLight were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of nLight by 147.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nLight in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of nLight by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nLight

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,866,987.62. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Nias sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,360. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,502 shares of company stock worth $3,382,804. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of nLight from $33.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on nLight from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

nLight Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of nLight stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 2.48. nLight has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About nLight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

