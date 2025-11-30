Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,730 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1,272.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.9% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $166.21.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.