Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 790.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Grupo Cibest during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Cibest during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Cibest in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

CIB opened at $63.06 on Friday. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

